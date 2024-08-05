Nagarjunsagar gates lifted to discharge water as storage reaches full capacity

The crest gates of Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) were lifted on Monday morning to unveil a magnificent view of water cascading from the spillway as the project engineers switched on the motors to lift the radial gates with the storage of the reservoir reaching 290 tmc ft against its full capacity of 312.5 tmc ft.

According to the project engineers, the process started at 11 a.m. by lifting gate number 13 to a height of 5 ft and by 11.20 a.m. five more gates — 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16 — were lifted to discharge 43,836 cusecs of water. By 3 p.m. another 4 gates were lifted to increase the spillway discharge to 73,630 cusecs and over the next one hour (by 4 p.m.) four more gates were lifted to discharge 1,03,684 cusecs of water.

Earlier in the day, a team of engineers led by Chief Engineer P.V.S. Nageswara Rao inspected the dam and the generators before taking up the operation of crest gates. It is the second early operation of crest gates during the flood season at NSP during the last 10 years as they were operated on August 1 in 2021.

By 6 p.m. the total crest gates lifted to 5 ft height each reached 16 taking the spillway discharge to 1,19,248 cusecs. Another 28,540 cusecs was also being let into the river course with power generation besides drawals for canal systems.

The engineers stated that 8,529 cusecs of water was being released to the Right Canal (Andhra Pradesh), 4,613 cusecs to the Left Canal, 1,800 cusecs to AMRP-SLBC and another 600 cusecs to LLC-FFC (all Telangana).

At 8 p.m., the inflow, water being released from Srisailam and reaching NSP, stood at nearly 3.24 lakh cusecs and the storage at 295.7 tmc ft against the full capacity of 312.5 tmc ft. In the upstream, nearly 3.11 lakh cusecs of water was being released at Srisailam from 10 spillway gates lifted to 12 ft height each against the inflow of 3.44 lakh cusecs. Another 64,300 cusecs too was being let into the river course with power generation by A.P. and Telangana.

Drawal 25,000 cusecs through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, 1,150 cusecs from Malyala pump house (both A.P.) and Kalwakurthy Lift 2,400 cusecs (TG) was also going on from Srisailam reservoir. At Jurala, over 2.47 lakh cusecs was being discharged from the spillway through 36 gates against an inflow of 2.65 lakh cusecs. Another 22,700 cusecs too was being let into the river after power generation and 3,300 cusecs water was being drawn for different canal systems of Jurala.