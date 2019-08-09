Nagarjunasagar to get flood water from Srisailam

The spillway gates of Srisailam dam, a joint project of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States, were lifted for the first time this water year on Friday evening to discharge a flood of about 1.05 lakhs cusecs towards Nagarjunasagar.

Water Resources Minister of AP Anil Kumar Yadav switched on the motors to commence the lifting of radial crest gates of the dam after offering prayers to water, according to the information reaching here. Telangana Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy (Agriculture) and V. Srinivas Goud (Excise) were also present on the occasion along with Nandyal MP P. Brahmananda Reddy and Srisailam MLA S. Chakrapani Reddy, Chief Engineer (AP) C. Narayana Reddy and others.

The discharge of flood through the spillway is in addition to over 73,000 cusecs of water being let into the river course after power generation by the two States. The irrigation authorities of AP lifted four spillway gates for 10 feet height each initially when the water level in the reservoir reached 880.80 feet against its full level of 885 ft and the storage crossed 192.5 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.81 tmc ft.

Later, one more gate was lifted also for 10 feet height to increase the discharge to over 1.31 lakh cusecs. In addition, over 31,000 cusecs of water was also being drawn from the reservoir through Pothireddypadu (28,000 cusecs) and Handri-Neeva, Muchumarri-K.C. Canal and Kalwakurthy lift schemes. At 8 pm on Friday, the inflows into Srisailam were recorded at about 3.22 lakh cusecs as the discharge of flood at Jurala was over 4.89 lakh cusecs.

“In spite of late beginning to the arrival of flood this season, the volume of water received into Srisailam is about 200 tmc ft till Friday night in less than two weeks. As a result, the spillway discharge of flood at Srisailam commenced comparably early this year compared to last year (August 18) and the year before (October 12)”, a flood monitoring official of Telangana stated.

The water level in Nagarjunasagar at 7 pm on Friday was 517.2 ft against the FRL of 590 feet and the storage was 144.22 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft.

Meanwhile, the discharge of flood from Almatti continues to be very high with the Central Water Commission forecasting that nearly 46 tmc ft volume of water would be discharged from the reservoir in the 24-hours period till 8 am on Saturday. The discharge of flood at Narayanpur at 6 pm on Friday was recorded at over 4.74 lakh cusecs against the inflows of 4.7 lakh cusecs.

Similarly, Tungabhadra dam, a joint project of Karnataka and the two Telugu States, is also filling up fast with the CWC forecasting a flood of about 16 tmc ft reaching it in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Saturday. At 3 pm on Friday the storage of the dam reached 66.75 tmc ft against its capacity of 101 tmc ft with the inflows coming at the rate of about 1.7 lakh cusecs.