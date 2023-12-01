Nagarjunasagar Dam row: Nalgonda police book A.P. police for trespass

December 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Vayupuri Town police of Nalgonda have booked cases against the officials from the Andhra Pradesh Police department for barging and trespassing into the premises of Nagarjunasagar Dam and taking position from 13th gate to 26th gate.

The case was booked under Section 447 and 427 r/w 34 of the IPC following a complaint from a Sub Inspector from the Telangana Special Protection Force (TSPF) unit of Nagarjunasagar Dam.

It was stated in the FIR of the case that at about 2.03 a.m. of November 30, the Andhra Pradesh Police forces attacked the right bank gate, which is under control of Telangana I&CAD department with around 500 armed personnel.

“They bulldozed the gate, forcefully trespassed inside the dam and they laid barbed wire fencing duly protection taking the entire position of the dam from 13th gate to 26th gate. They also trespassed on the right canal head regulator and right bank connectivity by violating the existing system in force by breaking four CCTV cameras. Further, they operated the right canal head regulator irregularly by releasing water for the Andhra region. The water is going as waste and against the system in vogue, which is the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) norms,” said the FIR.