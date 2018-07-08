Nagarjunasagar dam a soft target for terrorists?

more-in

This temple of modern India is very much under the cross-hairs of terrorists and naxalites.

The Nagarjunasagar dam between Nalgonda and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the world’s largest masonry dam that serves the irrigation and drinking needs of the two Telugu States has received many threats in the past decade. Despite that, security here is an apology.

While the dam continues to be a soft target, a recent visit by this correspondent has only reinforced that position and does not show any contingency plan.

Looking at the security cover provided to this mammoth structure, seventy five personnel of the Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSSPF) guard the dam. The force is headed by an inspector-rank officer assisted by one sub-inspector, 18 head constables and 55 constables. They operate in two shifts and the ‘weapon’ they carry is a lathi.

The reason? Sounds preposterous but true. Naxalites, might attack en masse and snatch weapons from the guards, or when stored in the arms rooms, which are in disrepair, say officials.

“For nearly nine months, we are not paid for the vehicle diesel we use for patrolling on the dam, what do we expect now?," complain the security personnel. They also cited no special training given to them in weapon-handling and storing the arms, as another reason.

Among all, Inspector A. Appaji is more decorated. About a dozen walkie-talkies and four CCTV (closed-circuit television) monitors covered in dust are to his right in his office. The officer also is without a weapon and the reason from his seniors was the same one - Naxalites attacking and snatching them away. “We would ideally need frisking devices – hand-held and door-frame metal detectors and boom barriers to regulate visitors, especially during this season as tourist footfalls increase,” he said. The solar fence installed on the premises has been out of operation for more than three years.

Responding to the urgent need of surveillance and security in light of the lapses, the dam's Chief Engineer S. Sunil said comprehensive security proposals were sent to the department concerned three months ago. However, a response is still awaited.