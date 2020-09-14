Nagarjunasagar continues discharge with 10 gates lifted

NALGONDA

14 September 2020 21:54 IST

Having opened its gates for the third time this season, the brimming Nagarjunasagar project continued to discharge excess flood into downstream on Monday.

Starting with Friday, 14 gates were incrementally lifted to a height of 10 feet to release close to 2.5 lakh cusecs. In the following days, four of its crest gates were operated. On Monday, the reservoir was almost at its full capacity with 311.14 tmc as against 312 tmc water storage and 589.70 feet for the full reservoir level of 590 feet. By evening its 10 gates were lifted.

