Telangana

Nagarjunasagar continues discharge with 10 gates lifted

Having opened its gates for the third time this season, the brimming Nagarjunasagar project continued to discharge excess flood into downstream on Monday.

Starting with Friday, 14 gates were incrementally lifted to a height of 10 feet to release close to 2.5 lakh cusecs. In the following days, four of its crest gates were operated. On Monday, the reservoir was almost at its full capacity with 311.14 tmc as against 312 tmc water storage and 589.70 feet for the full reservoir level of 590 feet. By evening its 10 gates were lifted.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2020 9:55:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nagarjunasagar-continues-discharge-with-10-gates-lifted/article32603478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story