Nagarjuna’s defamation case against Konda Surekha adjourned to Oct. 30

Published - October 23, 2024 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad

The Nampally court, on Wednesday, adjourned the defamation case filed by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna against Minister Konda Surekha to October 30, after the Minister’s legal team submitted a petition.

The case was filed by the actor seeking criminal action against Ms. Surekha for her alleged defamatory remarks against Mr. Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya and actor Samantha’s divorce.

Earlier, Mr. Nagarjuna, along with his wife Amala, Naga Chaitanya, and niece Supriya, appeared before the court and recorded their statements. In their statements, the family accused Ms. Surekha of making inappropriate remarks against them while targeting political rivals.

