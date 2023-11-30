ADVERTISEMENT

Nagarjuna Sagar incident is for political gains but people will not fall for such tactics: Revanth Reddy

November 30, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

“People are intelligent and they know how to answer such issues raked up with ulterior motives,” Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said.

R Ravikanth Reddy
Revanth Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the police of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana clashing at Nagarjuna Sagar just hours before the polling seems suspicious and people of Telangana were aware of who raked up the issue.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao failed to resolve the issue in his nine and half years rule. “Because of KCR’s poor Governance in nine and half years, the water issues were unresolved. Even India and Pakistan amicably share their waters. So this issue is unnecessary now. Congress government will take responsibility of resolving the water issue with neighbouring States Andhra pradesh and Karnataka.

He appealed to people not to fall for such diversions and they can defeat such designs only voting for change.

