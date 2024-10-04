Nagarjuna lodges private complaint against Konda Surekha

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Thursday (October 3, 2024) filed a private complaint with a local court here against Telangana Cabinet Minister Konda Surekha, whose comments linking divorce of his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao attracted widespread condemnation.

The actor filed the complaint seeking action against the Minister under Section 356 (defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Presenting the Telugu statement and its translated version in the petition, the film star wanted the court to take cognizance of the complaint and direct the police of Langer Houz to initiate action for the criminal defamation.

Mr. Nagarjuna said in his plea that soon after the Minister made the damaging comments on the day of Gandhi Jayanthi at Bapughat in Langer Houz, he had received a flood of phone calls and queries from friends, family members, fans and others from across the country about his family being targeted. The false and derogatory comments inflicted disrepute and grave emotional distress, he said.

He informed the court that two persons, Yarlagadda Supriya and Metla Venkateshwar, were among the several persons who contacted him about the falsified and baseless allegations that tried to show the family in poor light. The actor said he was compelled to explain to them the allegations were cooked up and an attempt to tarnish the family’s image. He informed the court that he had to condemn the derogatory remarks through his X handle (formerly Twitter) and requested the Minister to withdraw the same immediately.

The actor gave web links of news reports posted by different media organisations about the Minister’s derogatory remarks. He sought action against the Minister as per the law of the land.