Nagarjuna attends court as trial of defamation case begins against Konda Surekha

The hearing of the criminal defamation case filed by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna against Forest Minister Konda Surekha began at the Nampally Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

The Magistrate recorded the statement of Mr. Nagarjuna and his niece Supriya. Earlier, Mr. Nagarjuna arrived at the court along with his wife, Amala Akkineni, and his son Naga Chaitanya.

When questioned about the reasons behind filing the petition, Mr. Nagarjuna informed the court that Ms Surkeha’s comments against his family had damaged his family that had huge reputation across the country. The Minister’s comments were nothing but degrading the dignity of the family, he said.

The actor said the disgraceful comments on the divorce of his son with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu were in bad taste and more so coming from a responsible person in society. The Minister’s comments had hurt the family’s image that carried huge respect given their role in the glamour field and social service.

Mr. Nagarjuna appealed to the court to initiate criminal action against Ms Surekha. The statement of Nagarjuna’s niece Yarlagadda Supriya was also recorded as the first witness. A video of the Minister’s comments was also submitted to the court by Mr. Nagarjuna’s counsel.

The Minister’s comments blaming the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha evoked strong reactions from Mr. Nagarjuna’s family and also the entire film industry.

