NAFFCO Group to invest ₹700 crore, DP World ₹215 crore for setting up facilities in Telangana

September 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State continues to be an attractive investment destination for reputable firms, with two more companies announcing their plans to invest in Telangana.

NAFFCO Group, a leading U.A.E.-based producer and supplier of top-tier firefighting equipment and fire protection systems, has expressed willingness to set up a firefighting equipment manufacturing facility in the State with an estimated ₹700 crore.

Similarly, DP World, a leader in global supply chain solutions specialising in cargo logistics, port terminal operations and maritime services, announced its intentions to invest ₹215 crore—₹165 crore for setting up an inland container depot and another ₹50 crore for a cold storage warehouse.

Representatives of the two companies communicated their willingness to Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao during his visit to Dubai. A delegation led by NAFFCO CEO Khalid Al Khatib interacted with Mr. Rama Rao and conveyed its intentions of setting up the firefighting equipment factory in the State.

The decision, they said, was in view of the rapid strides being made by Telangana as well as the rest of India in fields that entailed significant use of firefighting equipment. The NAFFCO plant proposed in Telangana would be able to cater to the country-wide demand for the equipment. The company also announced plans to set up a fire-safety training academy of international standards in collaboration with the National Academy of Construction.

A team from DP World led by Anil Mehta and S. Shastry, which held discussions with Mr. Rama Rao, conveyed its decision to invest in Telangana. The Minister explained to them the various pro-business steps initiated by the State government, especially in agriculture and said there was a need for expansion of cold storage and processing facilities to cater to the demand.