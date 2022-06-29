Nadda’s road show at Shamshabad on July 1

BJP national president to open an exhibition showcasing Telangana armed struggle against the Nizam

BJP national president to open an exhibition showcasing Telangana armed struggle against the Nizam

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will be holding a road show from the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad for about one kilometre, along with other party leaders, after arriving a day early on July 1 for the national executive meeting to be held at HICC-Novotel Hotel on July 2, 3 and stretching onto July 4.

Rajya MP and national OBC president K. Laxman told the media on Wednesday that the party president will then proceed straight to the hotel in Madhapur and open an exhibition showcasing Telangana armed struggle against the Nizam and his militia army, the Razakaars, crafts and culture of the region, rise and evolution of the BJP in TS, and achievements of the Modi government in the last eight years.

The official programme will kick off with the national general secretaries’ meeting on the same day and on July 2, the national office bearers’ meeting will go on in the evening followed by the national executive meeting, which will continue till 4 p.m. This will culminate in Prime Minister Modi addressing the 350 delegates at the hotel before proceeding to Parade Grounds for the public meeting on July 3.

Mr. Modi, Mr. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of all the BJP-ruled States and leaders from all States will be there at the public meeting. The State office bearers’ meetings are likely to continue till July 4 afternoon, he said.

“There will be complete Telangana flavour during the meetings with Kakatiya welcome arches, and cultural programmes in the evenings like Bharatanatyam. Local popular food items will be served to the delegates like jowar rotis, Sarvapindi, Sakkinalu and so on. Close to 34 committees have been working relentlessly in planning the various events during this period,” he added.

Delegates start arriving

With close to 250 delegates already confirming their participation and some of them beginning to arrive, the local hospitality units have got into a proactive mode. They have to be accommodated at Novotel Hotel while the media representatives from Delhi are to be put up at Hotel Radisson Blu, said party sources.

The party meetings are not open to the media except for visuals in the beginning. The mandated spokespersons will be addressing official press conferences during the day. With the direction to reach out to the 119 constituencies by designated leaders but with party’s presence minimal in most places, the local leadership is said to be scratching its head on the logistics!