Nadda’s comments objectionable: KTR

‘Central govt. is copying our schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Rythu Bandhu and still criticising us’

TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that the comments made by BJP national president J.P. Nadda were highly objectionable. “I have lost respect for the BJP leader,” he said.

“Till yesterday, I had respect for him. But, he has reduced it down to the level of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The BJP has become ‘Bakwas Jumla Party’. They are copying our schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Rythu Bandhu and still criticising us. Is Mr. Nadda deaf to the speech made by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat?” asked Mr. Rama Rao, while addressing a press conference at the party office on Wednesday, along with Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, Fisheries Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and others.

“The BJP president alleged that there is a lot of corruption in Telangana but, while answering a question raised by TPCC president Revanth Reddy in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Shekhawat said that the Kaleshwaram project was set up by the Telangana government with its own funds and no corruption in executing it came to their notice. Now, let me know who is mad? Who should go to Erragadda?” asked KTR, adding that the “BJP government in Karnataka was termed as the most corrupt government in the country, and same was mentioned by Biocon head Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in her tweet”.

“As there is no development in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is seeking votes in that State in the name of ‘controlling rowdyism’. Let BJP leaders visit Mahabubnagar where reverse migration has been taking place. Workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are coming back to Telangana and we came to their rescue during the pandemic,” he said.

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre has been using ‘its partners ED and NIA’ against the Opposition, Mr. Rama Rao said that nobody in Telangana would be scared of them. “BJP has formed governments in eight States by taking MLAs from other parties,” he said.

“We are an employee-friendly government and take several measures for the benefit of workers. If there are any issues, we will sort them out. The BJP leaders has nothing to do with that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the national media into ‘Modia’,” he commented, warning that the TRS would remind the Centre on the ‘unfulfilled’ promises made during bifurcation of the State.