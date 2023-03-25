ADVERTISEMENT

Nadda to visit Sangareddy on March 31

March 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

To inaugurate party office, address a meeting

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national president J. P. Nadda will visit Sangareddy district headquarters on March 31 and inaugurate the newly constructed party office. He would also address a meeting on the same day.

A team of party leaders from Hyderabad visited the district headquarters on Saturday and examined the ongoing works of the party office construction, which was almost completed. This was confirmed by party district president Narendar Reddy. He said that complete schedule would be finalised in a day or two.

The BJP had been moving fast to strengthen the party in the districts and as part of that party offices were being constructed in all district headquarters.

