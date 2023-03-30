ADVERTISEMENT

Nadda to visit Sangareddy on Friday, to inaugurate party office

March 30, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

BJP national president is expected to address a party workers meeting after the inauguration

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP Sangareddy district party office which is to be inaugurated by party national president JP Nadda. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will visit the district headquarters on Friday and inaugurate the newly constructed party office. He would also inaugurate four offices constructed at other districts, virtually from here.

Since it is for the first time the BJP president is coming here, the party has been making all arrangements to make it a grand success. Though it was expected that Mr. Nadda would address a public meeting, it is now confined to party workers meeting. The president would interact with booth-level workers and give some guidelines to them on what was the strategy to be followed and how to face the elections.

As the party has once represented both Medak Lok Sabha constituency and Sangareddy Assembly constituency in the past, the party has been making efforts to revive the party to that level.

Party State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had already held a tele-conference with the party workers regarding the programme and mobilising booth committee workers to the meeting.

Party general secretary G. Premender Reddy and district unit president Narender Reddy have been coordinating the arrangements.

