Nadda to preside over BJP State council meeting on poll strategies

October 05, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP’s action plan and strategies for the forthcoming Assembly polls are likely to be finalised when national president J.P. Nadda will preside over the State council meeting of the party at Ghakesar on Friday.

“The State council meeting is being held after many years and will set the direction for the campaign ahead. Several resolutions are expected to be passed in the meeting as being discussed at the State office-bearers’ and district presidents’ meetings held today,” said TS BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in the city, he said that national general secretaries, including Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and B.L. Santosh, have been participating in the deliberations. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Adilabad on October 10 and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be here on October 20-21 for the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that only “petty minds” will criticise the ‘historic’ decisions taken by the Central government and form the National Turmeric Board, add more strength to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal and national tribal university.

“BRS leaders criticising the delay in any of these issues should question their Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Centre went ahead and announced the varsity despite 50 more acres yet to be handed over and some assigned land issues. It had written nine letters seeking land since 2014,” he claimed.

Despite the Centre repeatedly requesting the KCR government to withdraw the petition in the Supreme Court on the Krishna waters, it kept putting it off, he charged. “Instead of thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BRS leaders have been shamelessly criticising him, he added.

BRS a political cheater: Laxman

At another press conference on Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman accused the BRS of being a ‘political cheater’ that has ‘cheated’ different sections of the society in the last nine years. “The pink party has been continuously changing its stances depending on the political situation and aligning with various parties for its selfish interest,” he said and objected to the language being used to criticise the PM.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay Kumar demanded KCR to announce his son K.T. Rama Rao as the Chief Minister candidate and sought the CM’s reaction to the Union Cabinet’s historic decisions for Telangana. “The Centre had come to the rescue of TS farmers cheated by the KCR government,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.