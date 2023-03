March 28, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed party office at the district headquarters on March 31. He would also inaugurate the new offices constructed in both Telugu states virtually from here.

Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Tuesday, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said that he would also address booth-level meeting of Sangareddy constituency the same day.