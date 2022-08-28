Nadda spoke lies in Warangal: Harish Rao

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has accused BJP national president J.P. Nadda of speaking lies at the public meeting held in Warangal on Saturday. He said that people are not ready to believe the lies told by the BJP president.

During a pension distribution programme held in Siddipet on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao asked why pensions were not being given in BJP ruled States like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“Let us go to Bibinagar and Warangal hospitals. While 15% of works are completed in Warangal in three months, there is no progress in Bibinagar hospital. I am ready to take Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to Warangal to show the progress of works,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that the State government has extended the required funds as State’s share to AIIMS in addition to the required land.

He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been extending pensions to all eligible people. “The BJP Government is claiming that the schemes being implemented in Telangana are that of the saffron party’s. Then why are these schemes not implemented in BJP ruled States?” he asked.