Nadda slams Congress, accuses its leaders of spreading ‘misinformation’ out of ‘frustration’

BRS left behind the legacy of corruption

April 30, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national president J P Nadda addressing an election meeting in the coal town of Kothagudem in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

BJP national president J P Nadda addressing an election meeting in the coal town of Kothagudem in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Asserting that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre offered corruption-free good governance in the last 10 years, BJP national president J.P. Nadda alleged that the INDIA bloc is an alliance of “corrupt and family-run” parties.

“All these parties of INDIA bloc are synonymous with corrupt and dynastic politics,” he alleged while addressing an election meeting in Telangana’s coal town of Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

He campaigned for BJP candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha seat T.Vinod Rao in the coal hub of Kothagudem.

Coming down heavily on the Congress and other partners of the INDIA block, Mr.Nadda alleged that several scams be it coal, rice, sugar, 2G, 3G and AgustaWestland scams — surfaced during the previous Congress-led “majboor aur lachar sarkar” (incapable/weak government) at the Centre.

In the then “lachar sarkar”, the then Prime Minister used to invite “terrorists” for talks, he alleged.

He took a swipe at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alleging that the party leader K. Kavitha was “involved” in the Delhi liquor scam.

The Narendra Modi-led “majbooth sarkar” (strong government) ushered in all-round development and welfare with a distinguished track record in the service of the nation in the last 10 years, he asserted, saying people will repose their faith in the visionary leadership of Mr.Modi in this Lok Sabha elections.

Later, addressing an election meeting in Mahabubabad district headquarters town of the ST-reserved Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Nadda alleged that the Congress is showing signs of frustration of its imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. “They (Congress leaders) have circulated a fabricated video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on social media to mislead people,” he charged.

He accused the Congress of pursuing “appeasement and vote bank” politics. The Modi-led government has ushered in the politics of performance and accountability, he claimed.

BJP candidate from Mahabubabad seat and former MP A. Sitaram Naik also spoke.

Top News Today

