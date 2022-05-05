Nadda okays poaching from other parties

BJP national president J.P. Nadda exhorted partymen on Thursday to strengthen the base at the booth level and even poach from other political parties before the next Assembly elections so that it becomes an alternative to the TRS.

“The party is emerging stronger in Telangana and the cadre should be with the people in highlighting the ‘failures and corruption’ of the TRS government and at the same time, propagate the welfare schemes of the Modi government at the Centre,” he informed.

He was addressing a meeting of the State office bearers in Mahabubnagar town before the public meeting on Thursday, in the presence of national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Minister and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy, National OBC president K. Laxman, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, and former Minister Eatala Rajender.

Mr. Nadda is believed to have sounded them about the need to poach experienced and credible leaders from other parties and had given the go ahead to some names in the reckoning. “Existing district leaders should not feel threatened as the party will accommodate everyone,” he said.

The office bearers’ meeting also discussed steps to be taken to make the forthcoming public meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district on May 14 a success. It will coincide with Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s conclusion of the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, said party sources.