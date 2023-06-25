Nadda fires salvo at BRS; says change only in name, not in ‘neeti’ or ‘niyati’

June 25, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - NAGARKURNOOL

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has come down heavily against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), alleging that despite changing its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, it has not changed its ‘neeti’ and ‘niyati’.

He was speaking at a well-attended public meeting at the district headquarters here on Sunday, a day after party senior leaders Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy met Mr.Nadda in New Delhi and expressed displeasure over BJP going soft on the Telangana government.

Mr.Nadda urged people to vote for BJP if they wanted the nation to progress. In uncompromised terms, he said voting for BRS means protecting Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, his family members and other leaders of the party. He also announced that Dharani Portal, which has created problems for farmers, will be abolished after the party comes to power in the State.

The senior leader used the occasion to counter the ‘Mahagathbandan’ move by the Opposition parties, which recently met in Patna under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Recently, Opposition parties met in Patna. It was nothing but a photo session. All those who gathered there want to protect their families. If you want to protect the family of Rahul Gandhi, then vote for Congress. If you wish to protect Lalu ka parivaar, vote for RJD; if you want Uddhav Thackeray, vote for Shiva Sena; if you want to protect Akhilesh Yadav, vote for Samajwadi party and if you want to protect Mamata Banerjee, vote for TMC. But, if you want to protect Bharat, then vote for Modi,” he said.

Mr. Nadda further said that the Prime Minister helped the nation rank high on the globe with various countries referring to him as ‘Boss’ and ‘Leader of reforms’. His praise of the PM were punctuated by the BJP cadre’s ‘Modi, Modi’ chants.

“India is a changing and developing nation under the leadership of Mr.Modi. Even Morgan Stanley, in its report, stated that India has been progressing at an 8% growth rate. Our electronics exports have increased by 500 times. About 97% of mobile phones are manufactured in India. Even iPhone has established its unit here. Unable to digest the progress, the Congress party has been slinging mud at the Prime Minister,” said the BJP president.

Explaining that a large contribution is being made for the development of Telangana by the Centre, Mr.Nadda recalled the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone for works worth ₹11,300 crore recently, sanctioning of 5,000 kilometres of national highways, a textile park in Warangal, industrial corridors towards Nagpur and Warangal, two Vande Bharat express trains and several other initiatives.

Earlier, he was received at the airport by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, among others. Mr.Nadda appreciated the hard work being done by Mr.Bandi Sanjay in highlighting the failures of the BRS government.