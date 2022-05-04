Nadda can expect full house today

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP national president to address public meeting in Mahabubnagar during Bandi’s yatra

The second phase of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra in Mahabubnagar will receive nationwide attention with the party’s national president J.P. Nadda all set to participate on Thursday by addressing a public meeting at MVR Arts College ground.

Mr. Nadda will be arriving from Delhi by a special flight to Shamshabad and after a brief rest, will travel by road to the town for an interaction with district party functionaries at a function hall before proceeding towards the public meeting venue, where he is expected to train his guns on the ruling TRS regime and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the “family and feudal rule mired in corruption”, party sources said on Wednesday.

Top leaders, including general secretary Tarun Chugh, national OBC president K. Laxman, vice-president D.K. Aruna, former Minister Eatala Rajender and others are expected to be present, with the party pulling out no stops to make it a grand success and a full house.

In fact, Mr. Sanjay Kumar has been holding consultations with senior leaders and those of the district and from nearby areas during his walkathon in the last few days planning to ensure maximum attendance of people.

While egging Mr. Sanjay Kumar to continue highlighting the TRS government’s failures and appreciating his padayatra, Mr. Nadda is expected to highlight the recent paddy procurement tussle between the Centre and the State, TRS’ ‘friendship’ with the Majlis Party, debt status of Telangana following heavy borrowings and the likes, in his speech.

The issue of the State government ‘ignoring’ the Centre’s health insurance scheme (Ayushman Bharat), crop insurance scheme, tax on petrol/diesel and others are also expected to be mentioned, said party sources.