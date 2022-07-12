Nadda, Amit Shah extend birthday greetings to Bandi

BJP national president, and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the many leaders of the party who wished Telangana State party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on his birthday on Monday.

Party sources stated that the central leaders called up Mr. Sanjay Kumar and wished him and enquired about his well-being. The party chief, busy with his agitational programme in Karimnagar, was busy throughout the day receiving calls from various leaders.

Several other leaders took to the social media to greet the Karimnagar MP. The party cadre across the State took up poor feeding and distribution of clothes on the occasion. In the capital city, SC morcha president K. Basha distributed towels, blankets and fruits to the poor at the party office, besides organising lunch. Former Minister A. Chandrasekhar and others participated in the programme.