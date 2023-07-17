ADVERTISEMENT

NABARD Telangana regional office celebrates 42nd Foundation Day

July 17, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana regional office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day on Sunday. The event was graced by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the chief guest.

The Governor commended NABARD’s initiatives such as the promotion of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), developmental measures for tribals, and endeavors to enhance technology adoption in agriculture.

She expressed gratitude to NABARD for sanctioning two projects in tribal villages adopted by the Raj Bhavan. The Governor also acknowledged the remarkable accomplishments of the SHG Bank Linkage Programme and the FPO Programme over the years.

Chief General Manager (CGM) of NABARD’s Telangana Regional Office Suseela Chintala highlighted the positive impact of numerous initiatives that NABARD has undertaken in collaboration with governments, banks, and NGOs, to achieve rural prosperity. She reaffirmed NABARD’s commitment to ensure that the benefits of development are equally distributed, thereby fulfilling its assigned mandate.

As part of the ceremony, four booklets documenting the successful interventions of NABARD in Telangana State were released by the governor.

