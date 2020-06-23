NABARD assures funding to State schemes

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has assured its continued support to Telangana in its endeavour towards the welfare and development of the farming community.
In a telephone talk with State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of NABARD Chintala Govinda Rajulu assured on Tuesday that the apex agriculture bank was ready to extend necessary support based on the proposals from the State government.
Mr. Govinda Rajulu spoke to Mr. Vinod Kumar ahead of his scheduled visit to Hyderabad. He is expected to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the visit.
Meanwhile, Chief General Manager of NABARD here Y. Krishna Rao along with other officials of the bank met Mr. Vinod Kumar on Tuesday and discussed the farmer welfare measures being implemented in the State. He complimented the State Government for implementing schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima and mobilising farmers through farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and now rythu bandhu samithi (RBS).
Mr. Krishna Rao hailed the efforts of the State government in procuring the agricultural produce worth ₹20,000 crore from farmers at village-level itself inspite of the coronavirus pandemic.
