‘Naatu Naatu’ mirrored the culture and tastes of Telangana people: KCR on Oscar win

March 13, 2023

Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, March 13, 2013 hailed the RRR team and said the lyrics in ‘Naatu Naatu’ song which won the Oscars mirrored the culture, tastes and lifestyle of people of Telangana.

Hailing the RRR team, for winning the Best Original Song Award at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, United States. Mr. Rao said the lyricist Chandra Bose who hailed from Chellagarige village of Chityal mandal in Bhoopalpally district brought into focus the essence of Telugu language.

He complimented the entire RRR team including director Rajamouli, music director Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj and Kalabhairava, actors Ramcharan and Jr NTR and others.

Mr. Rao paid credit to Telugu films for being no way behind Hollywood in values in production and technical excellence. The award soared the glory of Telugu film industry which was on the uptick in Telangana, particularly Hyderabad. It brought pride not merely to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but all Dravidian languages and the country.

The efforts of the State government for the uplift of Telugu film industry paid off. It was a day of festival for Telugu film viewers across globe. Mr. Rao recalled the incentives of the government for Telugu film industry even during difficult times of COVID-19.

Mr. Rao hoped the Oscar award for the song inspired production of more such films with diverse stories and reflecting the lifestyle of the people of the State.