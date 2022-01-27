NAAI gives ‘A’ Grade to PJTSAU

All colleges, courses of PJTSAU get same accreditation

The National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has accorded ‘A’ Grade accreditation to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao said the main campus colleges, all its constituent colleges, 18 PG and 13 doctoral programmes secured the ‘A’ Grade accreditation of NAEAB of ICAR. He stated that the UG, PG and doctoral programmes were being offered in agricultural, agricultural engineering and technology and community science faculties.

After being bifurcated from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University in 2014 as PJTSAU, the university has established agricultural colleges at Warangal, Palem and Sircilla and a food science and technology college at Rudrur with all facilities.