NAAC peer team visits Sadashivapet Degree College

SANGAREDDY

05 February 2021 19:55 IST

Members of National Assessment And Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer review team consisting of Devanand Shinde, Sanjay Kumar Sthapathi and Professor Anup Kumar have visited the Government Degree College at Sadashivapet mandal headquarters for the past two days. They completed their visit on Friday.

Collegiate Education representative and Regional Joint Director Rajendra Singh and Osmania University representative Gopal also visited the college along with NAAC members and explained the development activity. They have also examined the facility of virtual classrooms and biometric attendance system.

