Mystery shrouds BSP leader’s wife’s disappearance  

Team formed to locate Satyamurthy, his daughters

Team formed to locate Satyamurthy, his daughters

The disappearance of a homemaker in Tandur town of Vikarabad district since March 6 has not only caused stress and anxiety to the aggrieved family but also to the investigating police.

The missing complaint about 36-year-old Annapurna, wife of D. Satyamurthy, a district leader of Bahujan Samaj Party, was lodged on March 7.

While it still remains a mystery, even after a suicide note purportedly written by the woman surfaced, a new dimension came to the fore on Saturday.

Mr. Satyamurthy, along with his two teenage daughters, shot a selfie video explaining the events since March, their mental agony, and the alleged conspiracy behind his wife’s disappearance.

Ultimatum

“This is not just a missing case and not my case alone. This is a conspiracy that police must investigate,” he said, while giving an ultimatum saying: “The government and police must find my wife within 48 hours, else we’ll end our lives.” His daughters too, made requests for a proper inquiry.

In the three-minute video, the BSP leader was seen pointing to a table with cellphones, pen drive and some papers, and said that these were the evidence he collected. The location of the man and his daughters remained unknown and their house was locked.

According to the woman’s note mentioning her date of birth and date of death (6/3/2022) and a signature, “No one is responsible for my death. I have been suffering from severe stomach pain and gynaecological problems. Don’t suspect my husband. I do not want to die in this house as it was built with love and dreams, and it should not be polluted. That’s why I am leaving, and don’t bring my body here if you find it.”

Tandur town police said that it had already examined the CCTV footage from several places, including bus and railway stations, orphanages, places the family visited such as Shirdi, Ooty and Kodaikanal, but did not find any leads.

“Mr. Satyamurthy suspects that his wife was somehow taken out of the country, but her passport is still at home. He also said that the handwriting in the note and that found in other books belonged to his wife,” an officer said, explaining the efforts the police team made so far in the case.

On Saturday, following the 48-hour ultimatum through the video clip, Tandur town police formed a team and intensified searches to locate the man and his daughters.