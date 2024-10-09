Mystery over murder of woman in Jubilee Hills solved: police

Over a week after a woman was murdered at her residence in Navodaya Colony in Jubilee Hills, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Shaik Javeed alias Javeed Khan alias Aamer Ali, 34, a resident of Vidyanagar in Hyderabad, was arrested for the murder of Sudharani, a 44-year-old mother of two, on the evening of September 30, following a financial dispute.

The police said that Javeed was arrested in Kranthi Nagar Colony of Chengicherla. A blood-stained knife, stolen jewellery and documents along with two vehicles were seized from him.

Investigation revealed that Javeed, a native of Kazipet, and auto driver by profession, knew the deceased since 2022. “He invested ₹2.8 lakh with the woman over a period as subscription to a chit fund. However, the victim allegedly failed to return his investment and attempted to implicate him in false cases. The accused also claimed that the victim was threatening to commit suicide and had also orchestrated an assault on him with four others about four months ago,” the police said.

Javeed was remanded to judicial custody and further investigation in the case is underway.