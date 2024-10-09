GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mystery over murder of woman in Jubilee Hills solved: police

Published - October 09, 2024 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over a week after a woman was murdered at her residence in Navodaya Colony in Jubilee Hills, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Shaik Javeed alias Javeed Khan alias Aamer Ali, 34, a resident of Vidyanagar in Hyderabad, was arrested for the murder of Sudharani, a 44-year-old mother of two, on the evening of September 30, following a financial dispute.

The police said that Javeed was arrested in Kranthi Nagar Colony of Chengicherla. A blood-stained knife, stolen jewellery and documents along with two vehicles were seized from him.

Investigation revealed that Javeed, a native of Kazipet, and auto driver by profession, knew the deceased since 2022. “He invested ₹2.8 lakh with the woman over a period as subscription to a chit fund. However, the victim allegedly failed to return his investment and attempted to implicate him in false cases. The accused also claimed that the victim was threatening to commit suicide and had also orchestrated an assault on him with four others about four months ago,” the police said.

Javeed was remanded to judicial custody and further investigation in the case is underway.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.