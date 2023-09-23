Mynampalli quits BRS, says will announce plans soon

September 23, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:42 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

As has been expected for over a month now, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Malkajgiri Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao has quit the party by stating that he is doing so as per the wishes of his constituents, his supporters and well-wishers.

He made the announcement to quit the ruling party by releasing a video message on Friday night. He stated that he would soon inform his constituents about his next course of action and the party that he would join. He thanked his supporters for rallying behind him all these years and vowed to work for the development of the constituency in the future too.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao hit out at the BRS leadership, particularly Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao who is the in-charge of party affairs in the erstwhile Medak district, on August 21, the day on which the BRS leadership announced its candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly constituencies, including Malkajgiri by retaining Mr. Rao.

He demanded that his son, M. Rohith, too be given party ticket to contest from the Medak Assembly Constituency, where the party leadership has retained sitting member M. Padma Devender Reddy. It is understood that he has already held talks with the Congress leadership and secured assurance that he and his son would get party tickets to contest Malkajigiri and Medak seats, respectively.

On the other hand, the BRS leadership has alternative plans for Malkajgiri and it is stated that it has already zeroed in on a prominent party leader of Medchal-Malkajgiri district who unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha election, since as it has sensed the eventuality from the beginning.

