Myeloma app launched

To help multiple myeloma patients know about government schemes for free treatment, options of treatment and other information, a mobile application titled ‘Care4Myeloma’ was launched on sidelines of The Indian Myeloma Congress-2020, held at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), on Saturday.

Dr Uday Yanamandra, professor at Army Hospital Research and Referral, who conceived the idea of the app said that it has information on NGOs which are trying to help myeloma patients, government run schemes for free treatment, FAQ on the blood cancer, various insurance schemes (including private) for it, and other details will be available in it.

They can get general queries cleared by doctors. It has separate chat box for patient-to-patient interaction to share treatment experience.

The web application has ‘National Myeloma Registry’. Major cancer centres feed data on patients into the application. This helps to know number of people in the hospitals suffering from the blood cancer.

Dr Uday said that hospitals can feed data investigation reports, date of consultation, and other details into the app. Patients can access the data using secure log in.