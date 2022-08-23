My yatra stalled to divert attention from liquor scam: Sanjay

CM should respond to charges of his family’s involvement, says Telangana BJP chief

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR
August 23, 2022 21:01 IST

BJP Telangana unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay slammed the ruling TRS dispensation, charging it with trying to stall the “Praja Sangrama Yatra” to divert public attention from the serious charges that the family of persons at the helm in the TRS regime was involved in the “Delhi liquor scam.”

Mr Sanjay reiterated his demand that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should immediately respond to these “grave charges” as people of Telangana are waiting for his response to these allegations.

He was speaking to mediapersons at his residence on Tuesday afternoon after being taken into preventive custody and brought to his home in Karimnagar by the police from Pamnoor in Jangaon district earlier in the day.

He asserted that he was undertaking padayatra peacefully for the last 21 days to understand people’s problems and question the TRS regime on its failure to deliver on its pre-poll promises. The days of TRS government are being numbered and its downfall has begun with the desperate attacks on the Praja Sangrama Yatra and burning of our party’s flex boards by the TRS cadres at the behest of those at the helm, Mr Sanjay charged.

He alleged that the TRS leaders were afraid of exposure of their scams during the Praja Sangrama Yatra. They are hell bent on disrupting the padayatra to avoid discussion on the liquor scam in the public domain, he further charged.

The “shady liquor deals” in Punjab and Telangana will also come to the fore soon, he said, adding that the law will take its own course.

He said he would resume the padayatra from where it was disrupted in Jangaon district with renewed vigour, unfazed by the “TRS attacks.”

BJP national president J P Nadda will address the public meeting slated to be held in Warangal on August 27 to mark the conclusion of the third phase of the padayatra.

