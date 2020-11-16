My victory in Dubbaka will inspire BJP to do well in GHMC polls: Raghunandan Rao

“My victory has enthused many people and given them the confidence that TRS is not invincible,” he says

Newly elected TS BJP MLA from Dubbak M. Raghunandan Rao on Monday expressed confidence that the citizens of the twin cities will vote for his party candidates in the forthcoming GHMC elections and get rid of the TRS-Majlis combine for development of the capital.

"My victory has enthused many people and given them the confidence that TRS is not invincible. People here should realise the conspiracy of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of handing over the Mayor's reigns to Owaisi’s party who in turn will remove the distinction between old and new city," he claimed.

Participating in the 'Meet the Press' programme organised by the Telangana Journalists Union (TJU), Mr. Rao accused the TRS of planning to “hand over the city to the Majlis Party after having given up control of the old city”. He said there was a “danger of Hyderabad doing the Kolkata way if it happens”.

"We have special plans under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. We will bring in our party leaders from other States to ensure we have the support of the migrants from various parts of the country as this is mini-India. We will definitely win as our cadre is inspired by Dubbak victory," he said.

“The indiscriminate distribution of cash through the municipal officials by the TRS leadership for flood relief and rehabilitation will be thoroughly exposed and the officials concerned will be hauled up before the courts for violating the norms of handling cash of more than two lakh rupees.

“If the Government had really wanted to ensure justice to the affected families it would have put the compensation amount directly into the bank accounts," he added.

“Civic infrastructure has only crumbled in the six years of TRS rule in the capital and building a few underpasses or flyovers was not sufficient as not a single radial or link road to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been built despite Minister K.T. Rama Rao's promises,” he said.

Reflecting on his win, Mr. Rao pointed out that he has been fighting elections from Dubbak continuously for the last three years in the last Assembly and Parliament elections but won for the first time in the byelection.

"Dubbak is a predominantly rural constituency yet we had managed to wrest a sizable number of votes from the traditional TRS vote bank which is a reflection of the mood of the people despite several hurdles and misuse of the official machinery. There are many like me who fought for separate Telangana but are ignored in the TRS. I appeal to them to join BJP. I was expelled from TRS one midnight without any reason in 2013, however, BJP has taken me into its fold," he said.

The BJP leader claimed his constituency has been neglected for years with all benefits going to the neighbouring VVIP constituencies of Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla. "I will fight for proper road and bus connectivity to all the villages of Dubbak. It is the Central Government funds through which works under various schemes are being taken up in gram panchayats so I will strive to get more funds and also seek implementation of PM Awas Yojana for building houses for the poor in rural areas too," he said.

