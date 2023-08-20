My political journey is with Rahul Gandhi and no one else, declares Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

August 20, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sangareddy Legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who is known to express his opinions openly even against his own party leaders, said his only leader was Rahul Gandhi and he would continue to work under his leadership irrespective of who is heading the party in Telangana.

“I am in the Congress for Mr. Rahul Gandhi and the respect I have for the Gandhi family. Whoever wants to spread rumours about me can do so but the party top leadership knows my commitment to the party,” he said while dismissing rumours that he was about to jump ship to join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Mr. Reddy, who is always in limelight with controversial statements, attributes it to his honesty in politics. Having worked in the TRS, and a short stint with the BJP, and later with the Congress, he could catch the attention of Mr. Rahul Gandhi with his boldness.

Mr. Reddy said the rumours are doing rounds for the last two years and there is a concerted effort to undermine him in the Congress and defame him in social media with objectionable and abusive posts. “I am not used to social media but since I am rooted to the ground my constituency voters will never believe in social media posts. Those targeting me on social media are neither Congress workers nor my voters,” he said.

He attributed such culture to those joining from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) though he didn’t openly take any names.

But his opposition to TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy is well-known and he believes Mr. Revanth Reddy’s supporters are bent upon damaging his image. “May be because I opposed his candidature as the PCC president and also threw my hat in the ring when the high command was deciding the new PCC chief,” he recalled.

