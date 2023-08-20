HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

My political journey is with Rahul Gandhi and no one else, declares Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

This comes amidst rumours that he would join the ruling BRS soon

August 20, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Sangareddy Legislator of Congress, T. Jayaprakash Reddy said he would sail with Rahul Gandhi and would not join the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) as is being rumoured.

Sangareddy Legislator of Congress, T. Jayaprakash Reddy said he would sail with Rahul Gandhi and would not join the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) as is being rumoured. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sangareddy Legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who is known to express his opinions openly even against his own party leaders, said his only leader was Rahul Gandhi and he would continue to work under his leadership irrespective of who is heading the party in Telangana.

“I am in the Congress for Mr. Rahul Gandhi and the respect I have for the Gandhi family. Whoever wants to spread rumours about me can do so but the party top leadership knows my commitment to the party,” he said while dismissing rumours that he was about to jump ship to join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Mr. Reddy, who is always in limelight with controversial statements, attributes it to his honesty in politics. Having worked in the TRS, and a short stint with the BJP, and later with the Congress, he could catch the attention of Mr. Rahul Gandhi with his boldness.

Mr. Reddy said the rumours are doing rounds for the last two years and there is a concerted effort to undermine him in the Congress and defame him in social media with objectionable and abusive posts. “I am not used to social media but since I am rooted to the ground my constituency voters will never believe in social media posts. Those targeting me on social media are neither Congress workers nor my voters,” he said.

He attributed such culture to those joining from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) though he didn’t openly take any names.

But his opposition to TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy is well-known and he believes Mr. Revanth Reddy’s supporters are bent upon damaging his image. “May be because I opposed his candidature as the PCC president and also threw my hat in the ring when the high command was deciding the new PCC chief,” he recalled.

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.