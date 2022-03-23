My loyalty for Congress can’t be questioned: Jayaprakash Reddy 

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who is in the thick of controversy over his differences with the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, said that his outburst was not against the party, but individuals who were targeting his loyalty, integrity and honest work for the party.

At a press conference here, he said there was nothing against the party but the recent developments were related to his differences with the PCC chief. “For questioning his style of functioning my integrity is being questioned and my image is being tarnished in the social media,” he said while adding that he had tremendous respect for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Explaining the series of developments in the recent months, he said Mr. Revanth Reddy did not make any efforts to patch up the differences when they both met in the Assembly recently. ‘Instead, he talked about Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s health and claimed he was not keeping well. I was expecting him to speak on the differences within the party,” he said.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said he doesn’t talk loud but shares his views openly and sincerely. “Even at the peak of Telangana agitation, he had advised the party high command not to announce Telangana as he believed that the party would suffer. I was criticised even then for my views but that has turned out to be true,” he said.

He claimed that even seniors and trusted Congressmen like Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sreedhar Babu and T. Jeevan Reddy too were being targeted on social media. Mr. Reddy, however, said he wants to remain in Congress forever.