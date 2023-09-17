My dream is to see Cong. govt in Telangana: Sonia

September 17, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

“My dream is to see a Congress government in Telangana. Are you all going to give us your support,” asked Sonia Gandhi as she announced the first of the six guarantees that the party is promising to the people of Telangana if it is voted to power.

Speaking to an impressive gathering at ‘Vijaya Bheri’ at Tukkuguda on Sunday, Ms. Gandhi said she had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of “this great state, Telangana”. “And now it is our duty to take it to a new high,” she said, adding that she was filled with joy to announce the historic Mahalakshmi scheme that will provide ₹2,500 per month financial assistance to women, LPG cylinder at ₹500 and free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the State, a scheme that became popular in Karnataka under the current Congress regime.

Stating that the party was committed to implementing and fulfilling all six guarantees, Ms.Gandhi completed her address in less than five minutes, and ended it with the ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Telangana’ slogans.

