My bullet resistant car is in bad condition, says Raja Singh 

November 15, 2022 04:30 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP legislator from Goshamahal Assembly constituency T. Raja Singh Lodh on Monday voiced his concerns over the poor condition of the bullet-resistant vehicle provided to him by the State Intelligence Department.

“It is the fourth time that my bullet-proof car stopped suddenly. Every other time I report it to the authorities, they repair and send it back. Legislators like us get such vehicles while TRS leaders get to ride the latest and advanced models,” he said in an audio release.

Mr. Singh also disclosed the letter dated November 10 which he wrote to the State Intelligence Department and said that the vehicle allotted to him was in a bad condition. Reminding about the threat perception to him, he said he should be provided a better replacement.

“If the authority fails to provide another vehicle, please take back the vehicle allotted to me,” he wrote.

