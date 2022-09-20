My brother Jagan administered AP quite well in the most difficult time, says KTR

COVID pandemic struck shortly after he took over as CM, points out KT Rama Rao

R. Ravikanth Reddy Hyderabad
September 20, 2022 22:36 IST

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao defended the Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy government and praised the young Chief Minister as a man who administered Andhra Pradesh quite well in the most difficult of times.

During his interaction with The Hindu editorial team here in Hyderabad after unveiling the redesigned newspaper, he refuted the allegations that Mr. Jagmohan Reddy had centered his politics on freebies ignoring development. He appreciated the way Mr. Reddy handled the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and the economy at that time.

Mr. Rama Rao reminded that it was just a few months after Mr. Reddy was elected as the Chief Minister that the COVID pandemic struck the country and impacted Andhra Pradesh like all other States. But he bravely handled the situation infusing confidence among people.

The IT Minister, who is a good friend of Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy, said a lot of people predicted economic doomsday for Andhra Pradesh due to the welfare schemes but the State is doing well proving everyone wrong. When asked about AP’s coffers being empty, he said the coffers of AP were much better than Uttar Pradesh.

