My arrest drama is to divert people’s attention: Bandi Sanjay

April 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed on Thursday that his arrest drama was only to divert the attention of people from the charge that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had offered to bear the entire election expenditure if he was made the chairman of Opposition-led Front for the next general elections.

In an open letter to the party cadre on the occasion of the BJP Foundation Day released through his brother Bandi Sravan Kumar, who called on him in Karimnagar jail in the morning, he accused the government of foisting false cases against him only because he had taken up cudgels on behalf of 30 lakh unemployed youth affected by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leaks.

It also exposed the failure of KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao, who holds responsibility for the same in the capacity of State IT minister. “I am not new to facing cases and arrests. I am ready to go to jail any number of times for the sake of people. I am only worried about the unemployed youth, with whose lives the KCR government is playing,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the government has targetted him as he had exposed various scams like illicit liquor trade, drug peddling, question paper leakages, gambling and land encroachments. “But, Telangana people are my family and my strength. Our ultimate objective is to liberate Telangana from the clutches of KCR’s family,” he said.