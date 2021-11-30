MVI convicted of criminal misconduct

HYDERABAD:

Principal Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases Samba Siva Rao Naidu on Tuesday convicted a motor vehicle inspector of criminal misconduct and of being in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused officer Mahender Singh was sentenced for three years’ rigorous imprisonment and was imposed a fine of ₹2,000. The Judge, besides the sentence, passed orders to confiscate assets worth ₹30,00,719 from the accused officer.

Mr. Singh, the then MVI, at RTA Malakpet was booked for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in 2002.

