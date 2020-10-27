Muthyam Reddy is the face of Dubbak: Congress

Wife of late Cheruku Muthyam Reddy during a door-to-door campaign for Dubbak bye-election in Chegunta village in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Hyderabad

27 October 2020 19:50 IST

‘TRS ignored the constituency’

All the development in Dubbaka was done when her husband represented it and the ruling TRS party ignored the constituency totally after it came to power, said Vijayalakshmi, widow of late minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy.

During her campaign at Chegunta village in support of her son and Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, she said he was the face of the constituency and it was known across the combined Andhra Pradesh through Muthyam Reddy’s work. She recalled how several educational institutions came up in the backward constituency and said it was time for them to repay the gratitude to the late leader who worked for the masses and led a simple life.

Along with former Cherial MLA, Kommuri Pratap Reddy and TPCC secretary Banda Chandra Reddy and local Congress leaders Laxmi, Ganesh and Ali, she visited several areas in Chegunta on Tuesday. Mr. Pratap Reddy said people themselves recalled the development done by Mr. Muthyam Reddy, who served as a minister in Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy government.

The late leader’s wife, Vijayalakshmi asked the people to analyse the promises made by the TRS government and their delivery. She said it was important tha the Congress candidate wins the bye-election in the interests of the State. Mr. Banda Chandra Reddy said that only a Congress win here can wake the TRS out of its slumber and ensure that it focusses on the issues of the commonman.