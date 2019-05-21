Muted frenzy ahead of poll result day

The hubbub outside the restricted area near designated counting centres in Adilabad (ST) will, in all probability, be missing on May 23 as fewer than usual supporters of political parties are expected to arrive in town that day. And high day temperatures may not be the only deterrent for enthusiastic political workers against waiting outside the counting centres to welcome their victorious leader with band and baaja.

“The contest is so close that no candidate can be too sure of his victory. So, none of the three candidates wants to invest effort or money on a grand scale like it was done in previous elections,” discloses a senior TRS leader who intends to watch the results in the comfort of his home.

Hotel bookings poor

On the day of vote-counting, hotels and lodges in town used to be overbooked for supporters of different parties coming from all parts of former united Adilabad district.

Hotel registers this time, however, do not indicate such bookings which is also being construed by a section of politicians as ‘disinterest’ in the election outcome.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in Telangana after the September 1999 polls that has not been held simultaneously with the Assembly election. “This is one of the main reasons why supporters of MLA candidates from Assembly segments may not flock to Adilabad on May 23,” says B. Goverdhan Reddy, election agent of TRS candidate G. Nagesh.

Campaigning trends

It was also evident during the election process that the candidate had few workers accompanying him during the campaigning phase while Congress candidate Ramesh Rathod had at least 100 supporters in tow for campaign visits to villages.

BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao also had a good number of supporters, especially adivasis, following him and attending his meetings. It is expected that the aboriginal people from surrounding villages are likely to gather on the roads near Gandhi Park which leads to the counting centres as they expect the BJP candidate to win.

A handful of TRS supporters from Boath Assembly constituency and those of Congress from Utnoor may help build the crowds to an extent, says a Congress leader. “More number of workers will join in towards the evening depending on the trend favouring a particular party,” he opines.