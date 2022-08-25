Muslims urged to return from Friday prayers in a calm and peaceful manner

Syed Mohammed HYDERABAD
August 25, 2022 22:11 IST

The Jamiat-e-Ulama Telangana Andhra Pradesh, a body of religious scholars, on Thursday urged Muslims to return in a calm and peaceful manner from masjids after Friday prayers.

“We have requested people to return home or to their workplace once Friday namaz has been offered. We have also asked people not to engage in any protest. The reason for this is that the BJP MLA has been arrested under the PD Act, which was a demand of the Jamiat. This is a step in the right direction,” said Maulana Khaleeq Sabir, from the Jamiat.

He urged Muslims not to make objectionable comments against any religion as Islam prohibits denigration of those venerated by other faiths.

In the same vein, noted cleric Maulana Husamuddin Sani Jafar Pasha too urged Muslims to pray the Jummah namaaz in masjids in their neighbourhoods. He requested Muslims not to protest on their own or be a part of any protest given that BJP legislator T Raja Singh, who made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, was being dealt with in accordance with the law.

