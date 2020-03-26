Muslims told to perform Friday prayers in houses

In the wake of 11 persons testing COVID-19 positive including 10 Indonesian preachers and one local person in Karimnagar town, MIM Karimnagar town president Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain has appealed to the Muslims including the youth to perform the Jama namaz on Friday at their respective houses instead of Mosques in Karimnagar town.

In a press note here on Thursday, Mr Ghulam Ahmed said that already three municipal divisions in Karimnagar town have been declared as ‘red zones’ to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. “At this juncture, it is better to avoid crowding at mosques by assembling in huge congregation for the prayers and spread the virus. Hence, I request you all to perform the Friday prayers at houses only and not to visit the mosques,” he appealed.

Reminding that several developed countries such as USA, Italy, and Spain etc were struggling to cope with the outbreak of the virus, he urged upon the Muslim youth not to make it mandatory for the Friday prayers in the mosques and perform the prayers in their respective houses to avoid the spread of the virus.

He also stated that the government had announced lockdown and is implementing curfew only to avoid the spread of the virus. He informed the Muslims to abide by the government orders and confine themselves in their houses even on Friday prayers.