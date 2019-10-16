‘Muslims enjoying the 4% quota given by Congress’

Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has accused Home Minister Mahmood Ali of misleading the Muslim community to secure votes in Huzurnagar Assembly by-elections and said he was highly ignorant on the subject of minorities’ welfare.

In a statement here, he referred to Mahmood Ali’s speech in Huzurnagar wherein he claimed that TRS government was secular and K. Chandrashekhar Rao was a pro-minority Chief Minister.

“Mahmood Ali is personally indebted to KCR for making him Deputy Chief Minister in the first term and now the Home Minister, but he is wrong in claiming that that he was first Muslim in the country to enjoy a top position. Congress party got Zakir Hussain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed elected to the post of President of India. Several Muslims were elevated to the post of Vice-Presidents of India, Governors and Union Ministers,” he reminded.

Further, he said so far six Muslims had served as the Chief Ministers of different States. They include Syeda Anwara Taimur (Assam), Abdul Ghafoor (Bihar), C. H. Mohammad Koya (Kerala), Abdul Rahman Antulay (Maharashtra), M. Farroq (Pondicherry) and Barkatullah Khan (Rajasthan). He said Akbar Ali Khan and M.M. Hashim had served as the Home Ministers of united Andhra Pradesh. Present Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha is Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Instead of praising KCR, Mahamood Ali should have explained how and why the government failed to implement 12% reservations to Muslims as promised six years ago. He reminded 4% Muslim reservation under implementation since 2004-05 was given by the Congress regime and so far it has benefited nearly 25 lakh poor Muslims in Telangana and AP States.