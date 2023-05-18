ADVERTISEMENT

About 40% Muslim students failed in Intermediate exams: NGO

May 18, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 40% of Intermediate students who failed were Muslims, according to the Social Data Initiative Forum (SDIF).

The SDIF, an NGO, said the percentage of those who failed was higher among the Muslim community. According to an SDIF member, they analysed data using machine learning algorithms to arrive at the conclusion.

The Intermediate results were declared on May 9 by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who pegged the total pass percentage at 61.68.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The city of Hyderabad, in particular, has witnessed a substantial failure rate among Muslim students, with a staggering 50 per cent not clearing their Intermediate exams,” a media release by the SDIF said.

The SDIF has partnered with a Shaheen Academy institution to provide free supplementary coaching to those who failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US