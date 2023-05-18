HamberMenu
About 40% Muslim students failed in Intermediate exams: NGO

May 18, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 40% of Intermediate students who failed were Muslims, according to the Social Data Initiative Forum (SDIF).

The SDIF, an NGO, said the percentage of those who failed was higher among the Muslim community. According to an SDIF member, they analysed data using machine learning algorithms to arrive at the conclusion.

The Intermediate results were declared on May 9 by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who pegged the total pass percentage at 61.68.

“The city of Hyderabad, in particular, has witnessed a substantial failure rate among Muslim students, with a staggering 50 per cent not clearing their Intermediate exams,” a media release by the SDIF said.

The SDIF has partnered with a Shaheen Academy institution to provide free supplementary coaching to those who failed.

