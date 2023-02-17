ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim youths charred to death in Haryana reminiscent of Graham Staines murder: Owaisi

February 17, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the instance of the two Muslim youths being found charred to death in a car in Haryana was reminiscent of the Graham Staines murder case.

Speaking to the media, Mr Owaisi alleged that the Haryana government “patronises and protects” cow vigilante groups who, he said, were connected to these deaths and described them as Frankensteins who would eventually turn against the BJP.

“These murders bring to mind the Graham Staines murder,” he said adding that such groups had been radicalised. Such groups were not fringe elements, but the “main ideological element” who had been supported by the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“These are new Dara Singhs. The BJP is actively promoting such elements who, in the garb of gourakshaks, are killing people, beating people and indulging in extortion. The BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana should stop patronising these elements. They should stop promoting these people. They should not allow these buffoons to take the law into their hands,” he said and questioned how the accused who was named in the First Information Report was not arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US